Police say men found dead inside Spartanburg home is double-homicide
Spartanburg police on Friday confirmed a double-homicide investigation is underway after the bodies of two men were found in a home Thursday evening. In new information released Friday, Maj. Art Littlejohn said a family member requested a welfare check after last speaking with her relative on Sunday. The woman told police her relative suffered from a heart condition and she was concerned about his well-being.www.wyff4.com
