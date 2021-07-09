Cancel
Spartanburg, SC

Police say men found dead inside Spartanburg home is double-homicide

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpartanburg police on Friday confirmed a double-homicide investigation is underway after the bodies of two men were found in a home Thursday evening. In new information released Friday, Maj. Art Littlejohn said a family member requested a welfare check after last speaking with her relative on Sunday. The woman told police her relative suffered from a heart condition and she was concerned about his well-being.

