Houston Astros put Carlos Correa on IL due to health and safety protocols

Many storylines were coming into the season surrounding Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. How will he perform in front of hostile crowds on the road? How will he bounce back from his first season of below-league average offensive production? How will he compare to the rest of the crop of young shortstops set to hit the free-agent market this winter? Fortunately for him, as well as to the chagrin of those rooting against him, Correa is having the best year of his career.