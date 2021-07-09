Houston Astros put Carlos Correa on IL due to health and safety protocols
The Houston Astros have placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the injured list in relation to the league's health and safety protocols, the team announced Friday. Correa, who was selected as a reserve for the American League, said on Thursday that he would not be attending the All-Star Game at Coors Field because he needed to be with his wife, Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, due in November.www.espn.com
