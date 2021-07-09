Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Houston Astros put Carlos Correa on IL due to health and safety protocols

By Alden Gonzalez
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Astros have placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the injured list in relation to the league's health and safety protocols, the team announced Friday. Correa, who was selected as a reserve for the American League, said on Thursday that he would not be attending the All-Star Game at Coors Field because he needed to be with his wife, Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, due in November.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Brooks Raley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#The Houston Astros#The American League#The New York Yankees#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Dusty Baker, Michael Brantley respond to Astros All-Star snub

CLEVELAND — As the Astros were launching home run after home run in a 7-2 demolition of the Indians on Thursday night, MLB announced the starters for the 2021 All-Star Game. No Astros made the cut. Starters are selected by fan vote. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Michael Brantley were...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker on Aaron Judge's jersey grab: 'That was wrong'

Aaron Judge rounded third base and rekindled a year’s worth of baseless buzzer speculation. After hitting a solo home run that decided Saturday’s 1-0 win, Judge brought both hands to his jersey and pulled the sides together, an obvious ode to Jose Altuve’s odd behavior after the 2019 American League Championship Series.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Gerrit Cole attending All-Star Game shows Astros players are frauds

Oh no! Here come the Houston Astros fans to tell me Jose Altuve owns me and my family. Noooooo!! Is there any possible way I can recover??. Well, yes, it’s simple. I have a conscience! The other Astros players selected for the Midsummer Classic do not. And that’s been further confirmed by New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole’s presence at the All-Star festivities.
MLBclimbingtalshill.com

Astros: 3 bold MLB trade deadline predictions

We all expect a blockbuster trade from the Houston Astros. Depending on your belief and opinion of the current front office, it is owner Jim Crane’s money and team, and he has allowed his baseball operations staff go after top talent in late July. The luxury tax threshold is not...
MLBnumberfire.com

Carlos Correa kept out of Astros' lineup Thursday

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander J.C. Mejia and the Cleveland Indians. Correa is sitting after going hitless and striking out three times the past two games, although he did draw a couple of works and scored a pair of runs. Robel Garcia is moving to shortstop in place of Correa on Thursday. Abraham Toro is making a start on third base and hitting second.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: how much is Carlos Correa worth now?

With Kyle Tucker still unavailable, Michael Brantley (side) being scratched from the lineup and Jose Altuve having a scheduled rest day, the Houston Astros still pulled off a series win over the Cleveland Indians, 3-2. Yordan Alvarez and Martin Maldonado are both away for the rest of series due to personal reasons, so the reserves and the bullpen stepped up at a critical time to get some impactful victories.
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Carlos Correa is at the top of his game

Many storylines were coming into the season surrounding Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. How will he perform in front of hostile crowds on the road? How will he bounce back from his first season of below-league average offensive production? How will he compare to the rest of the crop of young shortstops set to hit the free-agent market this winter? Fortunately for him, as well as to the chagrin of those rooting against him, Correa is having the best year of his career.
MLBchatsports.com

Carlos Correa, pitching help Astros take series vs Indians with a 3-2 win

During this three-game series against Cleveland in Progressive Field, the Astros have looked again like the team we know they are. With a stellar performance by Carlos Correa and their pitching, the ‘Stros won a low-scoring one 3-2 to secure the series and get their third victory in a row, which was a pretty valuable one considering the Astros played without Yordan (paternity list), José Altuve, Michael Brantley, and Kyle Tucker.
MLBWKYC

Carlos Correa keys Houston Astros' big inning in 6-3 win over Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video features the latest edition of the Locked On Indians podcast. Carlos Correa sparked Houston's four-run third inning with an RBI double and the Astros beat the injury-riddled Cleveland Indians 6-3 for the second straight night on Friday. The Indians, who have lost six...

Comments / 0

Community Policy