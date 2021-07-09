Cancel
Washington State

Five-star recruit Jalen Washington commits to North Carolina

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

Five-star Class of 2022 center Jalen Washington announced on Instagram Friday he has committed to play for North Carolina.

Washington, a 6-foot-9 center from Gary, Indiana, chose the Tar Heels over in-state Indiana, Stanford, Alabama and Michigan State.

He was ranked No. 21 overall in his class, and the No. 4 center, in 247 Sports’ composite rankings. ESPN ranked Washington No. 21 as well, and Rivals pegged him No. 26.

NIL decision is a huge win for athletes, and college football’s competitive balance

“100% COMMITTED TO @unc_basketball,” Washington wrote on Instagram. “CHAPEL HILL WE LIVE!!”

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis secured his first five-star prospect and third overall high school commitment since taking over the job from the retired Roy Williams. It comes the same week that the Tar Heels landed transfer Dawson Garcia from Marquette after he removed his name from the NBA draft.

2021 NBA mock draft: Top prospects, top landing spots

–Field Level Media

