Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Why Jarren Duran Was Late Scratch From Worcester Lineup

By Logan Mullen
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No, Jarren Duran is not getting called up. We figured it was best to get that out of the way first. The exciting outfield prospect is knocking on the door to the big leagues, so it was an eyebrow-raiser when he appeared in the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox lineup Friday, only to be made a late scratch.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worcester Red Sox#Weather#Boston#The Team Usa Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Report: Red Sox to call up prospect acquired in Mookie Betts trade

Needing a backup catcher, the Red Sox are expected to call up Connor Wong from Triple-AAA Worcester on Tuesday, according to a report from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. This will be the first time Wong is on a Major League roster. Wong was one of three players acquired by the Red...
BaseballYardbarker

Watch: Shohei Ohtani hits ridiculous home run to catwalk at Tropicana Field

Shohei Ohtani hit an absolutely monstrous home run to lead off Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon decided to bat Ohtani in the leadoff spot against the Rays. The move paid off immediately as Ohtani destroyed the third pitch he saw to deep right field. The ball went to the catwalk at the Trop.
MLBPosted by
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB Writer Won’t Be Surprised If This Red Sox Prospect Becomes All-Star By 2022

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Jarren Duran seems to have passed one baseball observer’s eye test with flying colors. MLB.com’s Ian Browne named the Boston Red Sox prospect the team’s “All-Star of the future” Sunday. Duran has been thriving at the plate this season against Triple-A and international pitching, and his development has take him to the brink of his first call up to the major leagues. Here’s why Browne believes Duran’s skills might take him to the sport’s highest echelons quickly.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

What Yankees’ Aaron Judge thinks of Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

NEW YORK — Angels star Shohei Ohtani crushed two home runs in the Yankees’ 11-5 win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. Ohtani, who also went deep Monday, will start on the mound and hit for himself Wednesday. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to...
MLBSporting News

Angels' Mike Trout on Shohei Ohtani's most impressive trait, MLB's sticky stuff crackdown

Mike Trout may have the best seat in the house. The superstar outfielder is, unfortunately, still nursing a calf injury that will keep him out until after the All-Star Break. But while Trout has been sidelined, teammate Shohei Ohtani has been stealing the show, something typically reserved for Trout — and doing things that baseball hasn't seen in, well, ever.
MLBSportsGrid

Ronald Acuna Jr. Late Scratched Thursday

The Atlanta Braves announce outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is a late scratch ahead of their matchup with the New York Mets Thursday. https://twitter.com/Braves/status/1410736547394064389. Acuna is dealing with back tightness and will be kept out of the lineup. A regular fixture in the Braves lineup, Acuna has appeared in 73 games,...
MLBaudacy.com

Red Sox 2nd-round pick Jud Fabian has been compared to Mookie Betts

Could the Red Sox have drafted the next Mookie Betts?. In the second round of the MLB Draft on Monday, the Red Sox selected University of Florida centerfielder Jud Fabian. Fabian, who bats right-handed and throws left-handed hit .249/.364/.560 with 20 home runs and 10 doubles in 59 games in this past season, which earned him All-SEC first team honors as well as the All-SEC defensive team for his play in the outfield.
MLBNBC Sports

Twitter explodes with reactions to Sox drafting Mayer

Marcelo Mayer to the Boston Red Sox with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft was unexpected, to say the least. The Eastlake High School shortstop was considered a borderline lock to be drafted No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Instead, Pittsburgh opted to go with Louisville catcher Henry Davis.
MLBScarlet Nation

Nathan Hickey drafted 136th by Boston Red Sox

Nathan Hickey became the third Florida Gator taken in the 2021 MLB Draft when the Boston Red Sox selected him 136th overall in the fifth round. Hickey is the fourth-highest Florida catcher to be selected in the draft following Mike Zunino (3rd in 2012), Marc Sullivan (52nd overall in 1979), and Taylor Gushue (131st 2014). The left-handed-hitting catcher will likely move to a corner infield spot when his professional career begins but his bat plays at any level. Hickey led the team with a .315 average and walked more than he struck out (42 walks, 40 strikeouts). The second-year Gators backstop also slugged .522 with nine home runs, two triples, 15 doubles, 40 runs, 42 walks and one stolen base. He finished the season ranking seventh in the SEC in walks and ninth in OBP.
MLBPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Angels sign veteran outfielder Adam Eaton

The Angels fortified their thin outfield by signing Adam Eaton to a major league deal Wednesday, just two days after the 32-year-old veteran was granted his unconditional release by the Chicago White Sox. The left-handed-hitting Eaton, a key member of the Washington Nationals club that won the World Series in...
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, Garrett Richards

Triston Casas and Jack López are headed to Tokyo. Interestingly, however, Jarren Duran will not be joining Team USA for the Olympics. Could that potentially mean the top outfield prospect in the organization will be joining the Red Sox soon? (Kris Rhim; Boston.com) MLB steps in a places Trevor Bauer...
MLBnumberfire.com

Kyle Seager scratched from Mariners' Saturday lineup; Jake Bauers back in

Seattle Mariners infielder Kyle Seager has been scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. There hasn't been a given reason for the lineup change, but either way, Seager is no longer listed. After some defensive shuffling, Jake Bauers will re-enter the lineup. He'll get the nod in left field while batting ninth in the order against Angels starter Patrick Sandoval.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Mike Zunino shares Shohei Ohtani’s spotlight in AL All-Star win

DENVER — A showcase planned for Shohei Ohtani became a national stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a few Rays, too. Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star. Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run. The Rays’ Mike Zunino homered, too, and Tampa Bay’s Joey Wendle and Andrew Kittredge also acquitted themselves well as manager Kevin Cash led the American League to a 5-2 win over the National League on Tuesday night for its eighth straight All-Star Game victory.
MLBPosted by
NESN

J.D. Martinez Had Nickname For Shohei Ohtani When He Met Angels Star

J.D. Martinez is constantly marveling at Shohei Ohtani. Given the opportunity to meet him, the Boston Red Sox slugger cashed in on the opportunity to share the nickname he has for the Los Angeles Angels star. “I said, ‘Oh, Babe Ruth. Nice to meet you, too,'” Martinez said Monday, via...
MLBcbslocal.com

Red Sox Will Reportedly Be At Cole Hamels’ Workout On Friday

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are 55-36 and sit atop the AL East, but that doesn’t mean Chaim Bloom isn’t doing everything he can to help improve the team. So on Friday, Boston will be among the teams taking a look at Cole Hamels at the lefty’s workout in Texas.
MLBBirmingham Star

Braves standout Ronald Acuna Jr. (back) scratched from lineup

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. was scratched shortly before Thursday night's game against the visiting New York Mets due to mid-back tightness. Ehire Adrianza moved into the starting lineup in Acuna's leadoff spot and played right field. The 23-year-old Acuna entered Thursday ranked third in the National League with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy