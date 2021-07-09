UFC 264: Dana White Reveals Former President Will Be Sitting Octagon-Side for Conor McGregor Match
It wouldn’t be a UFC event if there weren’t at least a few celebrities in attendance. UFC 264 will feature a former president sitting octagon-side. That’s right — former President Donald Trump will make the trip to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday to catch the rubber match between “The Notorious” Conor McGregor and Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier. Saturday’s fight will be the second that Trump has attended in recent years. He attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in 2019, making him the first sitting or former president to attend a mixed martial arts fight.outsider.com
