UFC 264: Dana White Reveals Former President Will Be Sitting Octagon-Side for Conor McGregor Match

Floyd Mayweather revealed that he won a $50,000 bet on Dustin Poirier to beat Conor McGregor at UFC 264. He tweeted, "@dustinpoirier , thanks for getting me paid!". Floyd Mayweather went out undefeated. Many have tried multiple ways to take out the legendary boxer, but none have been able to do so. Victor Ortiz is one boxer who tried to cheat his way to a victory. Thankfully, the referee, Joe Cortez opened up about how he felt the fight was incredibly off and unfair.