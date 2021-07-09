Cancel
Use Trump to pitch jabs and other commentary

New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“To convince the vaccine-hesitant to get immunized,” President Biden need only “Give Donald Trump the credit he deserves for the vaccines,” argues Marc Thiessen at The Washington Post. Yet Trump’s the only ex-prez not invited to do public-service pitches for the jabs when his “voice could have made the biggest difference” since pro-Trump states have the lowest vax rates even though Operation Warp Speed was “the greatest achievement of the Trump presidency.” But “Biden has tried to play down Trump’s role,” seeking to take credit himself, which “is childish.” Fact is, “an appeal from Trump may very well be the only thing that would convince some of his supporters to get their shots.”

