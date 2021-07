(Photo by Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox are having themselves a brilliant season so far. Through the first half, they have dealt with injury after injury. Despite that, they have used pitching and defense to enter the All-Star break in first place of the American League Central by 8.0 games. At 54-35, they have the best winning percentage in the entire AL. It is astonishing what they were able to do with some of the injuries they have had.