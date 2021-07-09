New Mexico COVID-19 update: 125 new cases, totaling 206,252

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 125 additional COVID-19 cases and 1 death. As of today, there are 77 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.