Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 125 new cases, totaling 206,252

krwg.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 125 additional COVID-19 cases and 1 death. As of today, there are 77 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

www.krwg.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Health
City
Dona Ana County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Santa Fe, NM
Coronavirus
Santa Fe, NM
Government
City
Carlsbad, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#New Mexicans#The Department Of Health#Aztec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Black caucus chair arrested at Capitol during voting rights protest

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) led a group of pro-voting rights protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon, resulting in her being taken into custody. “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right...

Comments / 1

Community Policy