Public Health

More Air Pollution, Worse COVID Outcomes?

US News and World Report
 10 days ago

FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) – The air people breathe – and how much pollution is in it – may make a difference in their outcomes when infected with COVID-19, a new study finds. Researchers found that living in more polluted areas -- including near sewage water dischargers and...

Utah StatePhys.org

How air pollution changed during COVID-19 in Park City, Utah

As luck would have it, the air quality sensors that University of Utah researcher Daniel Mendoza and his colleagues installed in Park City, Utah in September 2019, hoping to observe how pollution rose and fell through the ski season and the Sundance Film Festival, captured a far more impactful natural experiment: the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Healththeiet.org

Higher exposure to air pollution contributes to Covid-19 severity, study finds

Long-term exposure to high levels of air pollutants, especially fine particulate matter (PM2.5), appears to have a significant influence on outcomes for people hospitalised with Covid-19, according to a large, multi-centre observational study. According to the research, set to be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious...
Public Healthwsau.com

Dirty air makes COVID worse, beta variant deadlier than original

(Reuters) – Here is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Air pollution makes severe COVID worse. Dirty air contributes to COVID-19 severity, according to a study from one...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Research: Dirty air makes COVID worse

Dirty air contributes to COVID-19 severity, according to a study from one of America’s most polluted cities. Researchers who studied 2,038 adults hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Detroit area found those who needed intensive care and machines to help them breathe were more likely to live in neighborhoods with higher levels of air pollution and lead paint.
SciencePosted by
Verywell Health

Study: Can Air Pollution Make Periods More Painful?

For people who experience painful periods, that time of the month can be excruciating and disruptive. While there can be many contributing factors to painful periods, one recent study suggests that air pollution may be making yours worse. Researchers from China Medical University Hospital in Taiwan examined whether living in...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Do heart medications affect COVID-19 outcomes?

Cardiovascular drugs do not affect COVID-19 outcomes—such as disease severity, hospitalizations, or deaths—according to an analysis of all relevant studies published as of November 2020. The findings are published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. Investigators included 429 studies in a qualitative analysis and 390 in a quantitative analysis.
Public Healththebody.com

Could People Living With HIV Have Worse Outcomes From COVID-19, Even if Vaccinated?

In March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) included HIV (on its list of underlying medical conditions to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations—a triumph for advocates who’d pushed to include people living with HIV (PLWH). The CDC’s exact wording: “Having HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) can make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19.”
Public Healthhealthing.ca

What the pandemic taught Metro Vancouver about air pollution

COVID-19 provided Metro Vancouver with an involuntary experiment in how large reductions in emissions can improve air quality in the region. As pandemic restrictions went into place last March and businesses closed or shifted to a work from home model, the region’s air quality improved significantly, approaching levels authorities were planning to reach by 2050.
Environmentpsychologytoday.com

Air Pollution Reduces Trust In Others

A new three-part study shows that air pollution reduces our level of trust in others. Participants presented with landscape photos of polluted skies reported less social trust than those presented with clear skies. "Big data" collected from social media platforms showed that fewer positive emotions were expressed during polluted days.
EnvironmentNeuroscience News

Air Pollution Exposure Linked to Poor Academics in Childhood

Summary: Early-life exposure to high levels of air pollution was associated with poor inhibitory control during later childhood and poorer academic performance during adolescence. Source: Columbia University. Children exposed to elevated levels of air pollution may be more likely to have poor inhibitory control during late childhood and poor academic...
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Outcomes among Kidney Transplant Recipients with COVID-19

THE COVID-19 pandemic raised questions and concerns regarding immunosuppression management and outcomes in kidney transplant recipients with COVID-19 infection. Meredith McAdams, MD, and colleagues conducted a study of kidney transplant recipients with positive SARS-CoV-2 PCR testing who were seen in outpatient clinics or hospitalized at University and Parkland Hospitals in Dallas, Texas from March 1, 2021, to October 1, 2021.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Cardiovascular Drugs Do Not Impact COVID-19 Outcomes

Last Updated: July 12, 2021. Authors say patients even with COVID-19 should continue taking cardiovascular drugs as prescribed. MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Cardiovascular drugs do not affect COVID-19 outcomes, according to a review published online June 7 in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. Innocent G. Asiimwe,...
FitnessNature.com

Body composition predictors of outcome in patients with COVID-19

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Obesity is a strong risk factor for adverse outcomes in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, however, the distribution of fat and the amount of muscle mass are more accurate risk factors than BMI. The objective of this study was to assess body composition measures obtained on opportunistic abdominal CTs as predictors of outcome in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. We hypothesized that elevated visceral and intermuscular adipose tissue would be associated with adverse outcome.
Nevada Statenevadacurrent.com

Wildfire smoke likely increased risk of Covid in Nevada, study finds

In 2020, California endured the worst fire season in its history as three of the four largest fires ever recorded burned through the state. Now researchers are learning how those fires may have contributed to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in Nevada. New research published in the Journal of Exposure Science...
Public Healthkttn.com

Prognosis worsens COVID-19 outcomes in patients with diabetes

More than a year into the global pandemic, many things are still unknown about COVID-19; however, like many other illnesses, studies are showing that having diabetes is not only tied to a worse prognosis but also an increased risk of death. Diabetes is more common among those with severe COVID-19....
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.

