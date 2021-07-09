UFC Legend Miesha Tate Gets An Unexpected Callout
UFC women’s bantamweight contender Yana Kunitskaya says she’ll set her sights on returning UFC legend Miesha Tate after UFC 264. Tate, a former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, is set to return to the Octagon next weekend at UFC Vegas 31 after a hiatus of over four years. After achieving 2016’s Comeback of the Year and dethroning Holly Holm, “Cupcake” fell to consecutive losses against Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington before announcing her retirement from the sport.www.mmanews.com
