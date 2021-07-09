UFC Legend Miesha Tate Gets An Unexpected Callout

Former women’s 135lbs champ Miesha Tate is confident she can make another run for the UFC women’s bantamweight title despite her long layoff. Tate returns after a nearly five-year layoff this Saturday night when she takes on Marion Reneau in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 31. Despite Tate taking so much time off, she returns to the UFC at age 34 and to a division that is in fresh need of fresh challengers for UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Even though Tate hasn’t fought in forever and technically hasn’t won a fight since her upset win over Holly Holm at UFC 196 in March 2016, she is still confident that she has what it takes to wear UFC gold again.