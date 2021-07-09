Cancel
Movies

The Legally Blonde Ending We Never Got To See

By Bethy Squires
Looper
Looper
 6 days ago
"Legally Blonde" has only grown in reputation over the almost 20 years it's been around. What was first dismissed as a frothy pink comedy with only surface pleasures is now seen as a feminist call-out of internalized misogyny and the way society pits women against each other. "Legally Blonde" is...

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

Celebritiespurewow.com

10 Super Surprising Facts About Reese Witherspoon

Over the span of her three-decade career, our favorite Southern belle, Reese Witherspoon, has won us over with her onscreen portrayals of complex women, from the fabulous Elle Woods to the morally ambiguous Elena Richardson. But as much as we enjoy seeing the 45-year-old star transform on screen, we confess, there's quite a bit that we didn't know about Witherspoon﻿ until very recently. For instance, did you know that she kept 60 outfits that she wore as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde? Or that she turned down a chance to reappear on Friends? If you think that's surprising, keep reading for even more little-known Reese Witherspoon facts.
MoviesABC News

Jennifer Coolidge talks 'Legally Blonde' turning 20, teases 3rd film

Jennifer Coolidge has a lot to say about the 20th anniversary of "Legally Blonde," which occurs on July 13. The "American Pie" actress, who played the lovable and hilarious Paulette Bonafonté, had some thoughts on how the 2001 movie should celebrate its milestone. "I'm curious if there will be fireworks,"...
MoviesNew York Post

‘Legally Blonde’ cast shares secrets 20 years after iconic film

Has it really been 20 years since Elle Woods got into Harvard, won her first case and started the bend-and-snap trend?. “Legally Blonde” premiered on July 13, 2001, and instantly became a hit, was dubbed a feminist masterpiece and cemented Reese Witherspoon and other cast members as A-list celebrities. The...
EntertainmentSFGate

The Secret History of the 'WORST Legally Blonde Musical Production EVER'

The video starts with an enthusiastic preteen girl stampeding onstage in a jewel-toned V-neck to an infectious pop beat, inexplicably holding a jumbo-sized pencil. “Dear Elle, he’s a lucky guy/I’m like gonna cry/I’ve got tears coming out of my nose,” she belts off-key, before she’s immediately followed by a bevy of other preteen and teenage girls, also clad in jewel-toned T-shirts, all grabbing the comically oversized pencil, belting out the lyrics of Legally Blonde: The Musical‘s opening number, “Omigod You Guys,” with varying degrees of volume, pitch, and enthusiasm. After stumbling through what exists of the choreography — mostly, walking around in circles and forming a row — a girl wearing a blonde wig and a bright pink cardigan struts out, playing Elle Woods, the character originated by Reese Witherspoon.
MoviesVice

It’s official: Legally Blonde originally had a queer ending

Noughties feminist comedy Legally Blonde (2001) may just be a perfect movie. On top of it being an aggressively stylish, endlessly quotable cinematic classic, the film’s exploration of internalised misogyny, self-empowerment, and the Madonna-whore dichotomy — not to mention its prescient pro-bimbo legacy — really holds up. But as we have now learned, almost 20 years after the film’s initial release, everyone’s favourite Reese Witherspoon outing could have had the perfect ending: an extremely gay one.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Omigod You Guys, Legally Blonde Almost Had Some Wild Alternate Endings

This upcoming week marks the 20th anniversary of a hot pink classic, Legally Blonde. The movie starring Reese Witherspoon is incredibly quotable, empowering and continues to be a ton of fun to revisit two decades later. At the end of it, Elle Woods memorably addresses Harvard’s graduating class as “Perfect Day” takes us into the credits. The graduation sequence was not the original plan for the final moments of the 2001 comedy. Brace yourself to bend and snap at these unexpected alternate endings.
Moviesruralradio.com

‘Legally Blonde’ turns 20: Five Fascinating Facts

20 years ago today, the beloved comedy Legally Blonde hit theaters, with Reese Witherspoon winning over audiences as Elle Woods, a sorority girl seeking to overcome stereotypes while earning a law degree. In honor of the film’s big 2-0, here are five fascinating facts about the film:. The film is...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Elle and Vivian Maybe Ended Up Together in Original Ending of ‘Legally Blonde’

Legally Blonde almost had an ending that paired off former enemies Elle Woods and Vivian Kensington, showing them together on a Hawaiian beach holding hands. Speaking to The New York Times, actor Jessica Cauffiel, who played Elle’s friend Margot, said, “The first ending was Elle and Vivian in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands. The insinuation was either they were best friends or they had gotten together romantically… I’ve been waiting for somebody to leak that for 20 years.” Another ending, according to Cauffiel, featured a musical number on the steps of the courthouse where Elle won her famous legal victory with a line of questioning on perm maintenance.
MoviesEastern Progress

Paul Bettany was nearly Emmett in Legally Blonde

Paul Bettany almost played Emmett in 'Legally Blonde'. The romantic-comedy franchise's casting director Joseph Middleton has revealed Luke Wilson ended up landing the role of Reese Witherspoon's alter ego Elle Woods' love interest over the London-born 'WandaVision' star because the latter is "British, and they felt like it needed to be a real American.”
MoviesLockhaven Express

‘Legally Blonde’ is a pop culture classic

In honor of its 20th anniversary, I thought it only fitting I review “Legally Blonde.”. The movie was released on July 13, 2001 by MGM and stars Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, a southern California sorority girl who takes Harvard Law School by storm in an effort to prove she’s more than just some ditsy blonde.
Beauty & Fashionwkml.com

Reese Witherspoon Shares Rare Set Photos From ‘Legally Blonde’

It’s been 20 years since Reese Witherspoon graced us with her hard-working determination to overcome blonde stereotypes in becoming a Harvard-grad lawyer. Her Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods, was a sorority girl who wanted to win back her pretentious ex-boyfriend by getting a Juris Doctor degree at Harvard Law School. Her iconic character ends up triumphing as a successful lawyer through strong self-confidence and fashion expertise.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Reese Witherspoon’s Sweet Home Alabama Co-Star Explains The ‘Issue’ That’s Holding Up A Sequel

Reese Witherspoon has been a part of a number of iconic movies over the years, including a short foray into rom-coms in the early ‘00s. The actress worked alongside Mark Ruffalo in Just Like Heaven, Luke Wilson in Legally Blonde and was in the middle of Patrick Dempsey and Josh Lucas in 2002’s Sweet Home Alabama. We do wonder where the country-turned-city girl is nearly twenty years after the film, and apparently so does Josh Lucas.
Cell PhonesCNET

Google celebrates Legally Blonde's 20th birthday with stylish Easter egg

It's been 20 years since Legally Blonde's Elle Woods blessed audiences with her bubbly personality, solid determination and undeniable style. Ahead of the July 13 anniversary of the film, Google is marking the occasion with what's surely an Elle-approved Easter egg: her signature pink purse. When you search "Legally Blonde"...

