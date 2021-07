It literally gets no better! Monster Energy congratulates its team of BMX athletes on a podium-perfect performance on day one of X Games 2021. It literally gets no better! Monster Energy congratulates its team of BMX athletes on a podium-perfect performance on day one of X Games 2021. In a field of the world’s best freestyle BMX riders, the team claimed every single medal awarded across four BMX disciplines at the private Dream Yard facility in Riverside, California, on Wednesday: Four gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.