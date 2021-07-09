State of Nature

For decades, Women of Color have battled the stigma surrounding their natural hair. There was a time, according to google searches around the world, afros, kinky twists and braids were deemed unprofessional. And if we weighed in on society's opinion, it was plain unattractive but the culture and conversation around our crown has shifted and we have so many trailblazers to thank for driving this movement forward. From the representation on shelves in the form of specialty products to those who put on their advocate hats and pushed for policy change to protect our opportunity to advance within our own individuality, we feel a lot less pressured to assimilate in exchange for acceptance. The real burnout was not from excessively straightening our stubborn strands and tucking flyaways to look presentable but more from fighting to show up in spaces as our authentic selves, with the same freedom afforded to others.