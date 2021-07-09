Candidate Forms for November Municipal Elections Now Online
Forms for all candidates who will be vying for seats on the Las Cruces City Council in the November 2 municipal elections are now available online. Candidates can fill out their Declaration of Candidacy, Candidate Disclosure Statement, and initial financial reports on the City’s website, at https://www.las-cruces.org/2501/Municipal-Elections. For the first time ever, candidates can fill out forms for City Council elections online.www.las-cruces.org
