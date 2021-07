RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus is out of the Copa America final. South American soccer body CONMEBOL said in a statement it suspended the striker for two matches after a red card he received in the quarterfinals of the tournament against Chile. The Brazilian didn’t play on Monday at the Selecao's 1-0 over Peru in the semifinal. CONMEBOL also fined Jesus $5,000. Brazil cannot appeal the decision. The Copa America final will be played on Saturday at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.