Before and After: A Bare Patio Gets a Dreamy Redo with “Italian Courtyard” Vibes
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re lucky enough to have outdoor space, you’re probably spending a lot of time out there this summer — hanging out, eating meals, or maybe even taking work calls. That’s how Sierra and Evan were using the outdoor space in their home, where they’d lived for about a year. And while the natural surroundings were lovely, the balcony itself was bare bones. “It was like a plain bagel. It had a nice base but lacked a lot of character and functionality,” says their friend Elizabeth Van Lierde of The College Housewife, who stepped in to help the couple design a dreamy outdoor escape.www.apartmenttherapy.com
