Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Before and After: A Bare Patio Gets a Dreamy Redo with “Italian Courtyard” Vibes

By Megan Baker
Apartment Therapy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re lucky enough to have outdoor space, you’re probably spending a lot of time out there this summer — hanging out, eating meals, or maybe even taking work calls. That’s how Sierra and Evan were using the outdoor space in their home, where they’d lived for about a year. And while the natural surroundings were lovely, the balcony itself was bare bones. “It was like a plain bagel. It had a nice base but lacked a lot of character and functionality,” says their friend Elizabeth Van Lierde of The College Housewife, who stepped in to help the couple design a dreamy outdoor escape.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Oven#Courtyard#Italy#Barbecue#Furniture#The College Housewife#Italian#Target#Hgtv Magazine#This Old House Magazine#Magazine Journalism#Northwestern University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Life Hacks
Related
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The Surprising Reason You Might Want to Bring a Can of Paint into the Bathroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. July is all about decorating with bold color here at Apartment Therapy, so you’ve probably noticed a lot of colorful inspiration coming your way. In a recent house tour, Rich O’Gorman put his wildly whimsical home in the UK on display, and I have to say, his style is incredible. After he lost his job during the pandemic, O’Gorman began documenting his creative color journey on his instagram and gained a pretty large following there, and you can probably see why. Just look at those walls! When discussing his love of color and murals specifically, he says, “There’s nothing more joyful than walking into a bright, colorful room, and people are denying themselves that!”
Home & GardenPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Best Tiny House

Tiny houses have become a popular way to “downsize” or to save money on living in a home. Many are less than 200 square feet and cost under $100,000 when they are new. Another feature of some of these houses is that they can be built on wheels and transported from place to place. It […]
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dreary Attic Turned Luxe Bathroom Makes Smart Use of Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Finishing an attic can add huge resale value to your home, and plenty of clever homeowners have found ways to squeeze home offices, bedrooms, and even studio apartments into their smallest, most slanted spaces to get more bang for their bucks.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

How to Paint Kitchen Cabinets, From Unfinished Wood to Tricky IKEA Laminate

The simplest way to update your kitchen cabinets without replacing them is to paint them. The thing is, just because it’s not complicated doesn’t mean it’s cheap. According to HomeAdvisor’s latest 2021 data, it will run you an average of $700, with labor costing between $20 and $50 per hour. The only real way to avoid that expense is to tackle the job yourself.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

9 Designers Share the Unexpected Colors They Really Love Right Now

What are the paint colors that are making designers flip at the moment? Well, as it turns out, a bunch of different shades are topping their lists. Here, a handful of pros share the unexpected hues they’ve been using lately or are eager to try in their next big decorating projects. It’s possible you’ve maybe even implemented a few in your own home already. If not, get ready for a little color inspiration!
Home & GardenHouzz

Kitchen of the Week: A Celebration of Midcentury Modern Splendor

Size: 700 square feet (65 square meters) Deck Houses are currently made by Acorn Deck House Co., the result of a merger between Acorn Structures and Deck House in 1995. Acorn Structures was founded in 1947 with the goal of creating prefabricated homes with more traditional-style architecture. Deck House’s roots go back to 1959, when the founders were interested in using prefabrication technology to produce midcentury modern architecture. Signature elements of a Deck House include an exposed post-and-beam structure, mahogany windows and signature tongue-and-groove ceiling decking. When the two companies merged, they became Acorn Deck House Co.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Here’s Why a Super Common Kitchen Accessory Actually Belongs in Your Bedroom

If your decorating sensibilities are equally split between style and sustainability, then you’re probably always thrifting and sourcing for vintage pieces. As a vintage lover, you likely can appreciate the value in repurposing items and finding new ways to use older things. That’s the case for Mallory Brooks, who not only sells vintage for a living but has also decorated her own Atlanta home — a 1920s-era school turned into a building of apartments — with a bevy of secondhand items used in interesting ways.
TV & VideosApartment Therapy

Before & After: “Fixer Upper” Renovated This ’70s Home Entirely, and It’s Unrecognizable

With the official launch of the Magnolia Network comes new episodes of “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.” In this week’s episode, Chip and Joanna Gaines were tasked with updating a massive home stuck in the ’70s. But after they identified the few details that should stay, the duo was able to base the majority of the changes on those elements and keep the Old World, Mediterranean style that the homeowners fell in love with.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

Before and After: LeAnn Rimes Turned This Bare Room into a Dramatic Black Kitchen for Her Friend

Kitchens are the heart of the home. It’s where you prepare meals, break bread with friends and family, and unwind after a long day. On the latest episode of HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU,” LeAnn Rimes tapped the Property Brothers to help create the dream kitchen for her friend who loves cooking and entertaining more than anything. And with a bit of demolition, design planning, and black cabinetry, they created a dramatic, modern room that also might turn you onto the idea of a bold, black kitchen.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Anchor Your Space with a Mid-Century Modern Rug

Mid-century modern is an American design movement that emerged during the post-World War II period. The term “mid-century modern” was used to describe a design movement that began in the 1950s. The modern classicism movement has gained worldwide recognition. It is characterized by clean lines and minimal construction. A lot...
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Overstock Is Getting a Jump on Prime Day with a Massive Sale — See Our Favorite Living Room Finds

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon may currently be counting down the days, hours, minutes, and seconds until Prime Day (and trust us, we’ll be there first thing on Monday to let you know about all the best deals), but meanwhile, some insanely good deals have already dropped at Overstock. We’re all about a little healthy competition when it comes to getting the best deals around Prime Day, and Overstock’s Fourth of July Sale seems to be just that. The sale offers up to 70 percent off thousands of items, including some great sofas, chairs, rugs, and living room decor, and you’ll get free shipping on EVERYTHING. There are also special savings on select rugs and living room furniture with extra-deep discounts, so if you’re in need of any type of living room refresh, this sale’s for you. It’s a lot to wade through, so we’ve handpicked the best finds for your living room from this massive sale.
TV & VideosPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: HGTV’s “Two Steps Home” Turned a Dark, Empty Space Into a Cozy Reading Room

As life goes on, it’s common to develop new needs and ultimately outgrow a home. In the latest episode of HGTV’s “Two Steps Home,” husband-and-wife duo Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon Joe Pin help a couple find and design a new home that can accommodate a new baby and a few additional family members moving in with them. Translation: they need a lot more room with functionality.
TV & Videosrealtor.com

‘Farmhouse Facelift’ Reveals the Biggest Farmhouse Decor Fail of All

With farmhouse style being all the rage, Hulu has hopped on the bandwagon with a new show, “Farmhouse Facelift,” featuring brother-sister renovators Carolyn Wilbrink and Billy Pearson. In this series, Wilbrink, a designer, and Pearson, a carpenter, fix up old country houses in Canada, giving them modern comforts while keeping...
Interior Designdigs.net

The Pause House AM/PM: Designer Joshua Tree Vacation Home with Desert Appeal

Inspired by Scandinavian and Japanese Design Principles, Pause House AM/PM Is Also an Ode to the Surrounding Environment. Located about 10 minutes from the entrance to Joshua Tree National Park, Pause House comprises two structures, each with its own personality and color palette. Created in partnership between Wendy and Edgar Langman of Wedgar Properties—a mother and son development company—and Homestead Modern—a short-term rental operator—the property was built on a 10-acre piece of land. Designed by Los Angeles-based studio Hammer and Spear, it pays tribute to the landscape and desert culture through the interiors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy