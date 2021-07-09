Cancel
Chiefs’ Frank Clark could face up to 3 years in prison after felony gun charge

By Evan Orris
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being arrested on June 20 in Los Angeles for allegedly having an uzi in his car, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was charged Friday with felony possession of an assault weapon, according to TMZ Sports. He would face up to three years in prison if convicted. The...

nypost.com

NFLchatsports.com

Frank Clark officially charged with felony for possession of assault weapon

Feb 4, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) reacts after tackling Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller (10) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports. Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark...
NFLchatsports.com

Arrowheadlines: Signing Melvin Ingram is a move the Chiefs should make

Melvin Ingram III already visited the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason and left without a deal, as the Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope reported. A visit indicates interest by both parties. A visit that doesn’t end in a deal, particularly later in the free-agency process, usually indicates the two sides are far apart on financials. As training camp nears and even begins, the free agent will be more motivated to sign.
NFLYardbarker

What Do Frank Clark's Arrests Mean for His Contract with the Chiefs?

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested twice this offseason, and even if he doesn't see significant legal punishment, he could lose out on some money — and perhaps give the Chiefs some future flexibility. Ignoring the legal specifics of Clark's story, there are potential consequences to Clark's...
NFL247Sports

NFL reviewing Frank Clark's felony weapons arrest

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark could face disciplinary action from the NFL after a recent arrest on felony weapons charges that, if convicted, could result in three years of prison time. Sources close to Clark have told TMZ Sports that local authorities found an assault weapon — an uzi — inside his Lamborghini SUV during a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles.
NFLchatsports.com

Two former KC Chiefs land with Las Vegas Raiders

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Inside linebacker Darron Lee #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after making a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) The Las Vegas...
NFLboltbeat.com

Chargers: Joey Bosa mocks Patrick Mahomes on Instagram

The LA Chargers were lucky to see the greatest rookie season by a quarterback in NFL history last season. Justin Herbert absolutely lit the league on fire with his season and he still has some doubters, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. After being told to watch out for...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Alex Okafor reunion could make sense for KC Chiefs

This offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs were laser-focused on completely rebuilding the offensive front, but general manager Brett Veach saved enough attention and dollars to also think about the defensive front as well. At defensive end, the Chiefs were ready to watch a few faces change, but as the preseason draws closer, it might actually make sense to bring one of them back in Alex Okafor.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Rock Swimsuits in New Sun-Filled Snaps on Massive Boat

National Football League superstar Patrick Mahomes and his bride-to-be, Brittany Matthews, are taking full advantage of the NFL offseason. The couple welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye, into the world earlier this year. Little Sterling was born in February and Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Jackson are enjoying the thrills of first-time parenthood. The couple has also found time to have a little fun with the family’s newest addition. As they often do, the soon-to-be-wed couple shared a couple of photos of their latest adventures with fans. On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews spent a day on the water, soaking up the sun and enjoying each other’s company. Matthews posted a few pics of their boating activities for the enjoyment of their social media followers. The post’s location stamp says the young and growing family are in Cabo San Lucas.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Frank Clark’s potential fallout with authorities, NFL from latest gun charge

Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark is facing legal and professional ramifications from his latest gun charge — here’s what we know. NFL news on a Saturday morning. Here’s what we know regarding defensive end Frank Clark’s most recent legal issue, and how his latest gun charge could impact the Kansas City Chiefs going forward.
NFLarrowheadaddict.com

A case for and against the KC Chiefs bringing in Melvin Ingram

The 2021 preseason is quickly approaching with the “Hall of Fame Game” between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers kicking off in a matter of weeks on August 6th. Surprisingly, the two-time AFC Champion and Super Bowl LIV victor K.C. Chiefs find themselves in a bit of a predicament. Even...
NFLaudacy.com

Who's the biggest threat to the Chiefs in the AFC this year?

Earlier this week, NFL Network's Peter Schrager was asked who he thought was the biggest threat to dethroning the Chiefs in the AFC this season. "I think their biggest obstacle is the Bills," Schrager said. "It's the Bills. They play each other this year, they're going to go at it. This is what I think is going to end up being a real, real worrisome situation. Because Buffalo's in the situation where they've gotten into the playoff one year, lost. AFC Championship game. Smelled what it was like to be a game away from the Super Bowl, now bringing back everybody. I think the Bills are a force to be reckoned with this year."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Chargers Appear To Have A Message For Patrick Mahomes

Over the weekend, Kansas City superstar Patrick Mahomes made a comment about Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert that had the sporting world buzzing. As Mahomes walked up the fairway at a celebrity golf tournament, a patron of the event said, “watch out for Justin Herbert next year.” Mahomes clapped back quickly, “I’ll see it when I believe it.”
NFLthespun.com

Chiefs Star Reportedly Charged With Felony After Recent Arrest

Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark has found himself in trouble before on several occasions in the past. But the latest legal charges against him could spell the end of his NFL tenure. According to TMZ, Clark is facing up to three years in prison following a recent arrest...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 moves Chiefs can make to best replace Frank Clark if necessary

There could be trouble ahead for the reigning AFC champions in terms of their defensive unit. But the Kansas City Chiefs have some options. It has been a rough few months for Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark. The six-year pro has some legal issues after an arrest in March. Now the speculation begins on his future. Will he be suspended by the league? Will the organization part ways with him? It’s anyone’s guess at the moment and there are plenty of opinions.

