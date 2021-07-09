Chiefs’ Frank Clark could face up to 3 years in prison after felony gun charge

Earlier this week, NFL Network's Peter Schrager was asked who he thought was the biggest threat to dethroning the Chiefs in the AFC this season. "I think their biggest obstacle is the Bills," Schrager said. "It's the Bills. They play each other this year, they're going to go at it. This is what I think is going to end up being a real, real worrisome situation. Because Buffalo's in the situation where they've gotten into the playoff one year, lost. AFC Championship game. Smelled what it was like to be a game away from the Super Bowl, now bringing back everybody. I think the Bills are a force to be reckoned with this year."