Hi, foodies! Hope you’re all having an incredible summer with lots of socializing. Do you have any fun plans for the month of July? Or, for what will hopefully be a long, festive holiday weekend? We’re hoping to enjoy a few cocktails and fireworks in the deep humidity of South Florida. We’re also very much in favor of a dry weekend since we can’t remember what our beautiful sunny skies look like. Who’s with us? While you prep for a sunny celebration of America’s birthday, we leave you with some fun foodie links from across the web to enjoy!