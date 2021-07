Plenty of things get reported on before they’re official, and it’s always important to make that clear, as there are some cases where something changes and a seemingly-made decision is later reversed. What’s even stranger than that is when a team and league official announcement is later called into question. That’s what happened with the discussion of MLS Canadian teams Toronto FC and CF Montréal hosting their first matches at home since September 2020 (when Toronto and Montreal played each other) on July 17 (this Saturday) and 21 (next Wednesday), with both teams announcing plans to have significant numbers of fans in the stands as well. MLS itself announced that move on its website, as did the teams in question. (MLS also said that the Vancouver Whitecaps would continue to play away from home in Utah for the time being, but that all clubs were in discussions about further home matches.)