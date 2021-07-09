Cancel
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara man located safe

By NewsChannel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 22 days ago
UPDATE 7/11/21: The Santa Barbara Police Department announced Sunday that Brandon Baucom was located safe within the city.

He is no longer considered a missing person.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing Santa Barbara man.

28-year-old Brandon Baucom was last seen at his home on North Hope Avenue on Monday.

Police say Baucom contacted a family member on Wednesday and told them he was in the Los Angeles area and needed help getting to the Amtrak station so he could return home.

Since then, friends and family members have been unable to get a hold of him.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, a light gray hooded sweatshirt, shorts, dark colored sneakers and a backpack, He was also carrying a skateboard, police said.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact 911 or local law enforcement.

Santa Barbara man located safe

