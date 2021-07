Even if you haven’t played The Witcher, it is likely you know of the legend that is Geralt of Rivia, and if you have played it, then you are very familiar with it, but have you ever wondered about who helped Geralt become the legend we know? Netflix has the answer there, with a new animated film all focused around Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir, called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf coming on August 23, 2021.