Last year we announced that Netflix had inked a first-look deal for both live action and animated series with BOOM! Studios and it looks like we are going to get a series of the award-winning “Something is Killing the Children”. The comic, by James Tynion IV, follows Erica, a mysterious young woman, who turns up in a town where children are being slaughtered by killer creatures. While no one believes the sole survivor of the most recent attack, Erica does and, in between talking to her stuffed teddy, she works out how to save the town – while also dealing with her own personal demons.