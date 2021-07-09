Cancel
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg calling on community to ‘adopt’ Clyde Kennard Memorial Highway

By Melissa Rademaker
WDAM-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHATTIESBRUG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mayor Toby Barker put out a call on his Facebook Page asking the community to volunteer and help keep Clyde Kennard Memorial Highway clean. “Our city workers cannot keep 350 road miles of city right of way every day. So we are putting the call out to the public to help,” Barker said in an interview. “We are asking for six to eight groups to sign up to once a month go and pick up one side of Clyde Kennard Memorial Highway and commit to do that for the next six months.”

