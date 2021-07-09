“I Haven’t Failed Yet Because I Haven’t Stopped,” Says Justine Aquarius

Can you guys help me? I am 24 years old and I’ve been dating my girlfriend on the DL. I still live at home with my parents and my little brothers. I go Cal Poly and I have a part time job. I live in Santa Maria but I commute to SLO. I met my girlfriend in college and we’ve been together for a little over a year. I really want to introduce my girlfriend to my friends and family but I don’t know if I will ruin the relationship if I do because I know a lot of people will be apposed to our relationship. I’ve been able to keep it on the DL because we only meet up in SLO or out of town. Well my girlfriend wants to move in together so we can spend more time together but she isn’t really working right now and if I were to move out on my own my parents have told me they would help me out with money, but if they find out about me living with my girl, they won’t be okay with it and probably not help me out financially. My uncle is the only one I have told about my girlfriend and he straight out told me that this woman isn’t for me and that I’d be dumb to move in with her now, and that I should just focus on myself. The thing is that my girlfriend is divorced with 2 kids of her own and she’s 41. How can I make this work.