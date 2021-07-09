Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodbine, NJ

Elsa: Two Tornadoes Hit South Jersey, 100 MPH Winds in Somers Point

By Chris Coleman
Posted by 
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched-down in South Jersey early Friday morning as Tropical Storm Elsa was passing through the region. Officials say at 2:40 AM, an EF-1 tornado with winds of 100 MPH hit the Ocean World Condo Complex in Woodbine, Cape May County. There, it uprooted two trees, destroyed a picnic shelter - which the roof of landed in a nearby pool, and patio furniture and other debris were scattered across a large area. Additionally, the National Weather Service says, the tornado, "...caused considerable damage to the complex's office and recreation building. The front door was blown out and ripped off of the structure and an exterior wall was pushed outward several inches." After leaving the condo complex, a fence was blown over and more trees were damaged, including part of a pine tree that landed on a house.

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longport, NJ
City
Sea Isle City, NJ
City
Woodbine, NJ
City
Harvey Cedars, NJ
City
Somers Point, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#South Jersey#Wind Gust#Long Beach Island#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Beach Radio

Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 16, 2021

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning. 7 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots) TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
LifestylePosted by
Beach Radio

Jersey Shore Bucket List For The Next Several Weeks

I don’t want to be a downer but I am clearly a “glass is half-empty” kind of guy. So when I say there are only seven more weekends before Labor Day it’s not because I want to depress those of you who like me love summer. Anyway I was thinking how back in winter and during the pandemic some of us proclaimed that this would be the summer to enjoy many of the things the Jersey Shore has to offer. Well what are you waiting for, the clock is ticking but there is still time to:

Comments / 0

Community Policy