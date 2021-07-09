Elsa: Two Tornadoes Hit South Jersey, 100 MPH Winds in Somers Point

I don’t want to be a downer but I am clearly a “glass is half-empty” kind of guy. So when I say there are only seven more weekends before Labor Day it’s not because I want to depress those of you who like me love summer. Anyway I was thinking how back in winter and during the pandemic some of us proclaimed that this would be the summer to enjoy many of the things the Jersey Shore has to offer. Well what are you waiting for, the clock is ticking but there is still time to: