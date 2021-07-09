Cancel
Albert Lea, MN

MDH: Outbreak Of Legionnaires’ Disease Linked To Hotel

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease has been traced back to a hotel in Albert Lea. The Minnesota Department of Health says investigators identified two laboratory-confirmed cases among people from unrelated groups at the Ramada by Wyndham Albert Lea and spent time in the pool/hot tub area around the last weekend of June.

