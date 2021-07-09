Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Quantifying The Rise In Law School Applications

By Kathryn Rubino
abovethelaw.com
 6 days ago

According to the Law School Admission Council (LSAC), by what percentage were law school applications up this year over last?. From organizing company collateral to automating the ‘closing book,’ this software can make a lawyer’s life easier throughout an entire matter.

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trademark Law#Pli#Lsac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Denver, CObusinessden.com

DU law professor accuses law school of gender bias

A professor at the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law has sued the school, claiming sex-based employment discrimination. David Schott — director of the Center for Advocacy, DU’s trial advocacy program — filed the lawsuit in federal court in mid-June. The suit also alleges breach of contract and defamation over what it says are unfounded gender discrimination allegations against Schott.
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Felipe Aldunate is Assistant Professor of Finance at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. This post is based on a recent paper authored by Mr. Aldunate; Dirk Jenter, Associate Professor of Finance at the London School of Economics; Arthur G. Korteweg, Associate Professor of Finance and Business Economics at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business; and Peter Koudijs, Professor of Finance and History at Erasmus University Rotterdam.
Educationabovethelaw.com

What Law Students Absolutely Need To Know To Ace Law School

The Jabot podcast is an offshoot of the Above the Law brand focused on the challenges women, people of color, LGBTQIA, and other diverse populations face in the legal industry. Our name comes from none other than the Notorious Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the jabot (decorative collar) she wore when delivering dissents from the bench. It’s a reminder that even when we aren’t winning, we’re still a powerful force to be reckoned with.
Collegesuconn.edu

Law School Introduces LLM Program in Compliance

To meet an increasing demand for legally trained compliance officers, the UConn School of Law has established a new Master of Laws program. The Governance, Risk Management and Compliance LLM program is accepting applicants to begin their studies in August 2021, pending ABA acquiescence. The new program offers a comprehensive...
CollegesWyoming Tribune Eagle

UW trustees approve draft proposal for school of computing

University of Wyoming trustees Wednesday approved a notice of intent for the creation of a school of computing at the institution — an effort that will likely take at least five years to fully launch but that leaders hope will catalyze greater economic return. The plan aligns with first-year president...
New York City, NYnewyorkfamily.com

Private Schools in NYC: Breaking Down the Application Process

Choosing a school for your little one is no easy task. Between open houses, online research and more, it can be stressful (and tiring!) to find the right fit. That’s why, we’re here to help with an overview of what you can expect from private schools and their admission process in NYC. If you’re considering a private school for your child, then this is the guide for you! Read on to learn about the benefits of NYC private schools, as well as how and when to apply.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
WITF

Pension contribution rates rise for 94K school employees

(Harrisburg) — Pension contribution rates for tens of thousands of public school employees in Pennsylvania rose on Thursday, amid a federal investigation into some of the pension system’s actions and calls for resignations. The increases took effect for about 94,000 school employees, all hired in 2011 or after. Most will...
Ann Arbor, MIMichigan Daily

College quantified

College is 75% over for me, and the data is in. I estimated:. Number of broken microwaves: 2. Number of bus rides, total: 324. Number of rides on the wrong bus: 7. Number of times caught in the act, any act: 26. Number of times caught in the act, carrying food out of the dining hall: 1. Number of boyfriends: 2. Number of times someone asked ‘If I order fries, will you eat some?’: 3. Number of Mojo cookies: 8. Number of essays: 28. Number of essays I’m proud of: 6. Number of different answers to ‘what are you studying?’: 8. Number of hangovers, bad: 1. mild: 8. Number of times Ann Arbor looked wonderfully unrecognizable after a snowstorm: 6. Number of tears, total: 53. In the UgLi: 13. In an advisor’s office: 3. Number of Instagram posts, total: 124. Of game days: 2. Number of times hearing Mr. Brightside: 54. Number of times I regretted going to Michigan: 0. Number of times I regretted going to a frat party: 11. Number of miles run: 1093. Number of times I stayed in on a weekend and felt crushingly lonely: 5. Number of times I teleported: 0. Number of times I wanted to teleport: 86. Number of acquaintances met: 578; remembered: 287. Number of close friends: 3. Number of cats owned: 1. Number of miracles witnessed: 0. Number of snow days: 2. Number of times I felt like the college experience was slipping away from me: 3. Number of movies watched: 31. Number of urinary tract infections: 2. Number of times I’ve bitten my fingernails: 85. Number of times I’ve bitten my tongue: 32. Number of times I’ve bitten an apple: 103. Number of times an apple has fallen out of my bag in Lorch 140 and rolled to the very front of the room, which made everyone laugh: 1. Number of times I’ve raised my hand in class: 44. Number of address, first: 1625; second: 109; third: 645. Number of dollars spent on pizza: 88. Number of all-nighters: 1. Number of times I felt stupid: 51. Number of times I felt smart: 22. Number of exams taken: 45. Number of study groups joined: 8. Number of times my heart stopped while waiting for the autograder: 4. Number of dates, from an app: 11. Number of dates, the dried fruit: 3. Number of beers: 107. Number of bears: 0. Number of haircuts: 6. Number of times I ate salad with my mouth open and my boyfriend told me I looked like a little bunny: 1. Number of psychics who told me to break up with him: 1. Number of breakups: 2. Number of times getting back together: 1. Number of Facetime calls: 560. Number of postcards: 3. Number of poster sales: 3. Number of tacos: 12. Number of people I kissed, total: 24. That I enjoyed: 15. Number of club listservs: 28. Number of regrets: 1. Number of trips to office hours: 67. Number of times I sat down at the library with a full laptop battery and full to-do list and got nothing done: 6. Number of times I thought my career was over, even though I wasn’t yet twenty-one, nor had I started a career: 9. Number of times I considered dropping out, jokingly: 18; seriously: 1. Number of times I looked around Chem 1800 and assumed everyone there was smarter than I was: 12. Number of iClicker questions: 342; correct: 238; incorrect: not sure, too much math. Number of times I saw my GSI on a dating app: 2. Number of times I felt like college was some supernatural rebirth, a full-body transformation that was preparing me for the real world: 0. Number of research studies I participated in just to talk to someone and feel important: 7. Number of toasted bagels from the Dude with MBucks: 12. Number of pensive walks through the Arb: 13. Number of giggly wine nights: 24. Number of hours ‘studying’ with friends (descending into 1 a.m. laughter and obscure Youtube videos): 142. Number of times I loved a lecture so much I told someone else all about it: 5. Number of times I met an underclassman and felt strangely wise and nostalgic: 2. Number of times I felt sure of where I’d be in a year: 0.
Educationmonvalleyindependent.com

Schools react to optional year law

A new state law will give parents an opportunity to decide if their children should advance to the next grade level or be held back a year due to learning disruptions created during the COVID-19 pandemic. The additional optional year of education was provided in Act 66, which was signed...
Osseo, MNhometownsource.com

Applicants sought for Osseo Schools committee

Osseo Area Schools is seeking community members for an ongoing, district-level Enrollment and Capacity Management Advisory Committee. Membership is by application. The deadline to apply for the 2021-22 committee is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23. The purpose of the advisory committee is to increase community trust in long-range planning...
EducationNew Haven Register

West Virginia accepting school clothing voucher applications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is accepting applications for school clothing vouchers. The benefits are for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools. The program is administered by the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Children and Families. Each eligible child will receive $200 toward the purchase...
Macon, GAmercer.edu

Mercer law professor Karen J. Sneddon accepts National Legal Writing Award

Mercer University School of Law Professor and Associate Dean for Faculty Research and Development Karen J. Sneddon recently received the 2020 Teresa Godwin Phelps Award for Scholarship in Legal Communication from the Legal Writing Institute. Sneddon and co-author Susan Chesler, clinical professor of law in the Sandra Day O’Connor School...
Ithaca, NYithaca.edu

School of Business, Department of Accounting and Business Law Hosts High School Students

School of Business, Department of Accounting and Business Law Hosts High School Students. In conjunction with the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYSSCPA), Ithaca College faculty and staff introduced high school students to careers in Accounting. This year the two-day program was virtual, but next year we expect to host the students on campus. Students were exposed to interviewing skills, college admissions, financial aid, taxation, accounting research, and other information that would help them understand the value of a career in accounting. Thank you to Dr. Marie Blouin, Dean Alka Bramhandkar, Shana Gore, Jessica Kowalewski Dietrich, Dr. Margaret Shackell, Prof. Kari Smoker, and alums Michael Saccento and Garrett Wagner. To learn more about this program, visit https://www.nysscpa.org/nextgen/high-school-students/coap#sthash.NwzF89HL.dpbs.
California StateBayInsider

Pandemic prompts boom in California home school applications

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Many California students will likely still be learning at home even after schools re-open in the fall. During the height of the pandemic, almost 35,000 California families filed an affidavit with the state to open a private home school, EdSource reported. That’s more than double the number...
Columbia, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

Parson signs school voucher bill into law

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri students as soon as next year could have access to scholarships for private school through a new tax credit program. Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed the tax credit program into law. Under the voucher-style program, private donors would give money to nonprofits that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy