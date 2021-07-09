Cancel
Milwaukee Bucks Searching For Support To Give Giannis In the NBA Finals

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks return home for Game 3 with some good news and bad news. The good news is their two-time MVP franchise player, Giannis Antetokounmpo has played better than anyone could have hoped after a dangerous fall that could have ended his season. The bad news is that his teammates, particularly Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have struggled so far in contributing to Giannis’ historical pace.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status to questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The change in the injury report Tuesday afternoon gives more hope that the two-time MVP can return from a hyperextended left knee to face the Phoenix Suns. Antetokounmpo was injured in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals when he landed after leaping to defend a lob pass to Atlanta’s Clint Capela. He missed the final two games of that series.

