Milwaukee Bucks Searching For Support To Give Giannis In the NBA Finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo (and his long arms) saved the series for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns with an incredibly clutch defensive stop on DeAndre Ayton. The two-man game between Devin Booker and Ayton has been lethal for the Suns but when the game is on the line, Giannis made sure to come up with one of the biggest blocks of the series.