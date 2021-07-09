Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

Preliminary hearing for man accused of killing Fort Collins toddler set for November

By Austin Fleskes
ReporterHerald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA preliminary hearing for the man accused of killing a 3-year-old Fort Collins boy has been set for early November in 8th Judicial District Court. Jaime Omar Rodriguez, 27, was arrested March 26 in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy, who police said was unconscious and not breathing when a family member took him to an urgent care center. He was pronounced dead at the urgent care.

