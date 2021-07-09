Project Whiskey Is The King Of Dirtbikes
Honda’s legendary two-stroke CR500R went out of production twenty years ago, but what’s not to love about a 60-horsepower watercooled two-smoker motor that zings to the high heavens? Well, for one thing it only came in a big heavy steel tube frame chassis. Around that same time, Honda was selling a smaller and lighter CR250 AF (that’s aluminum frame, not as fuck), and some dirt enthusiasts have created a little cottage industry of slapping the big motor in the little frame for the coolest muscle dirt bike possibly ever.jalopnik.com
