Project Whiskey Is The King Of Dirtbikes

By Bradley Brownell
Jalopnik
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonda’s legendary two-stroke CR500R went out of production twenty years ago, but what’s not to love about a 60-horsepower watercooled two-smoker motor that zings to the high heavens? Well, for one thing it only came in a big heavy steel tube frame chassis. Around that same time, Honda was selling a smaller and lighter CR250 AF (that’s aluminum frame, not as fuck), and some dirt enthusiasts have created a little cottage industry of slapping the big motor in the little frame for the coolest muscle dirt bike possibly ever.

#Bike#Cr500r#Cr250#Project Whiskey
