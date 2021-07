Antarctica is a continent of contrasts. It has the largest reserves of fresh water on the planet in the form of snow and huge glaciers but, at the same time, it is considered a desert, since the average annual precipitation in the coastal area does not exceed 200 millimeters and in the interior it does not The 50’s. In addition, although it seems a completely frozen and hostile place, the truth is that under the extensive polar caps there are lakes of water in a liquid state. Scientists reached this conclusion in 2007, when an analysis of data from NASA’s ICESat satellite revealed that variations in ice elevation in West Antarctica reflected a large mass of subglacial water movement beneath the ice sheet.