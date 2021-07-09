Cancel
Astronomy

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 9 July 2021

 11 days ago

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast SDF Number 190 Issued at 2200Z on 09 Jul 2021 IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 08/2100Z to 09/2100Z: Solar activity has been at low levels for the past 24 hours. The largest solar event of the period was a C7 event observed at 09/1050Z from Region 2840 (N27, L=036). There are currently 2 numbered sunspot regions on the disk.

AstronomyPhys.org

New sunspot catalogue to improve space weather predictions

Scientists from the University of Graz, Kanzelhöhe Observatory, Skoltech, and the World Data Center SILSO at the Royal Observatory of Belgium, have presented the Catalog of Hemispheric sunspot Numbers. It will enable more accurate predictions of the solar cycle and space weather, which can affect human-made infrastructure both on Earth and in orbit. The study came out in the Astronomy & Astrophysics journal, and the catalog is available from SILSO—the World Data Center for the production, preservation, and dissemination of the international sunspot number.
Energy Industryoc-breeze.com

Joint Forces Training Base initiating solar energy project in 2021

The California Army National Guard is completing an Environmental Assessment (EA) at Joint Forces Training Base (JFTB) addressing potential effects associated with the installation and operation of a solar panel-based renewable energy generation facility (REGF) on the installation. The proposed project –construction projected to begin in December 2021 – is...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Activity Observed on Newly Discovered Visitor to the Outer Edges of Our Solar System

A newly discovered visitor to the outer edges of our Solar System has been shown to be the largest known comet ever, thanks to the rapid response telescopes of Las Cumbres Observatory. The object, which is named Comet C/2014 UN271 Bernardinelli-Bernstein after its two discoverers, was first announced on Saturday, June 19th, 2021. C/2014 UN271 was found by reprocessing four years of data from the Dark Energy Survey, which was carried out using the 4-m Blanco telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile between 2013 and 2019.
AstronomySpaceRef

SwRI to adapt mass spectrometer for lunar missions

NASA has funded Southwest Research Institute’s Environmental Analysis of the Bounded Lunar Exosphere (ENABLE) project, which aims to return mass spectrometry to the lunar surface. The three-year, $2.18 million program seeks to adapt a commercial off-the-shelf mass spectrometer into a design to identify materials present on the Moon. Mass spectrometry...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Science with the TianQin Observatory: Preliminary Results on Stochastic Gravitational-Wave Background

In this work, we study the prospect of detecting the stochastic gravitational-wave background with the TianQin observatory. We consider both astrophysical-origin and cosmological-origin sources, including stellar-mass binary black holes, binary neutron stars, Galactic white dwarves, inflation, first order phase transition, and cosmic defects. For the detector configurations, we considered TianQin, TianQin I+II and TianQin + LISA. We studied the detectability of stochastic gravitational-wave backgrounds with the assumed methods of both cross-correlation and null channel, and present the corresponding power-law integrated sensitivity curves. We introduce the definition of the "joint foreground" with a network of detectors. With the joint foreground, the number of resolved double white dwarves in the Galaxy will be increased by 5% $\sim$ 22% compared with simple combination of individual detectors. The astrophysical background from the binary black holes and the binary neutron stars under the theoretical models are predicted to be detectable with signal-to-noise ratio of around 10 after five years operation. As for the cosmological sources, their models are highly uncertain, and we only roughly estimate the detection capability under certain cases.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Quantum anharmonic enhancement of superconductivity in $P6_3/mmc$ ScH$_6$ at high pressures: a first-principles study

Making use of first-principles calculations, we analyze the effect of quantum ionic fluctuations and lattice anharmonicity on the crystal structure and superconductivity of P63/mmc ScH6 in the 100-160 GPa pressure range within the stochastic self-consistent harmonic approximation. We predict a strong correction to the crystal structure, the phonon spectra, and the superconducting critical temperatures, which have been estimated in previous calculations without considering ionic fluctuations on the crystal structure and assuming the harmonic approximation for the lattice dynamics. Quantum ionic fluctuations have a large impact on the H2 molecular-like units present in the crystal by increasing the hydrogen-hydrogen distance about a 5%. According to our anharmonic phonon spectra, this structure will be dynamically stable at least above 85 GPa, which is 45 GPa lower than the pressure given by the harmonic approximation. Contrary to many superconducting hydrogen-rich compounds, where quantum ionic effects and the consequent anharmonicity tend to lower the superconducting critical temperature, our results show that it can be enhanced in P63/mmc ScH6 by approximately a 15%. We attribute the enhancement of the critical temperature to the stretching of the H$_2$ molecular-like units and the associated increase of the electron-phonon interaction. Our results suggest that quantum ionic effects increase the superconducting critical temperature in hydrogen-rich materials with H2 units by increasing the hydrogen-hydrogen distance and, consequently, the electron-phonon interaction.
WildlifeSpaceRef

Study examines the role of deep-sea microbial predators at hydrothermal vents

A view of the Apollo Vent Field at the northern Gorda Ridge, where samples were collected by the ROV Hercules for studying microbial predators Image credit: OET/Nautilus Live. The hydrothermal vent fluids from the Gorda Ridge spreading center in the northeast Pacific Ocean create a biological hub of activity in the deep sea. There, in the dark ocean, a unique food web thrives not on photosynthesis but rather on chemical energy from the venting fluids. Among the creatures having a field day feasting at the Gorda Ridge vents is a diverse assortment of microbial eukaryotes, or protists, that graze on chemosynthetic bacteria and archaea.
Computersarxiv.org

Compressed Compressor

In this paper, we present a data-driven reduced order model of viscous Moore-Greitzer (MG) partial differential equation (PDE) by threading together ideas from principal component analysis (PCA) and autoencoder neural networks to sparse regression and compressed sensing. Numerical simulation of the infinite dimensional viscous MG system is reduced into low dimensional data using PCA and autoencoder neural networks based reduced order modelling (ROM) approaches. Based on the observation that MG equations close to bifurcations have a sparse representation (normal form) with respect to high-dimensional polynomial spaces, we use the Sparse Identification of Dynamical Systems (SINDy) algorithm which uses a collection of all monomials as sampling matrix and the LASSO algorithm to recover a system of sparse two ordinary differential equations (ODEs) with cubic nonlinearities. The discovered governing equations can be used to fully recover the original system dynamics up to 98.9% accuracy. When dimensional reduction is performed along the dataset's principal components, the resulting low dimensional differential equations will be consistent and have some resemblance to the normal form structure. Additionally, a new nonlinear behaviour is exhibited in viscous MG equations during rotating stall instability past the Hopf bifurcation point.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Minimal length, maximal momentum and stochastic gravitational waves spectrum generated from cosmological QCD phase transition

We investigate thoroughly the temporal evolution of the universe temperature as a function of the Hubble parameter associated with the Stochastic Gravitational Wave (SGW), that formed at the cosmological QCD phase transition epoch to the current epoch, within the Generalized Uncertainty Principle (GUP) framework. Here we use GUP version which provide constraints on the minimum measurable length and the maximum observable momentum, that characterized by a free parameter $\alpha$. We study the effect of this parameter on the SGW background. We show that the effect can slightly enhance the SGW frequency in the lower frequency regime which might be important in the detection of SGW in the future GW detection facilities.
PhysicsNature.com

Optical superlattices in quantum gas microscopy

Quantum simulation with ultracold atoms enables the exploration and study of quantum phases of matter in ways that are usually not possible for condensed matter experiments. An optical lattice, generated by the interference pattern of coherent light, constrains the motion of neutral atoms to a periodic optical potential, mimicking the motion and interactions of charge carriers in solid-state materials. State-of-the-art quantum gas microscopes can then take snapshots of the atoms with single-particle resolution, providing access to observables inaccessible in experimental studies of solid-state materials.
Physicsarxiv.org

Radiative contributions to gravitational scattering

The effects of radiation-reaction on the classical scattering of two point masses, in General Relativity, are derived by a variation-of-constants method. Explicit expressions for the radiation-reaction contributions to the changes of 4-momentum during scattering are given to linear order in the radiative losses of energy, linear-momentum and angular momentum. The polynomial dependence on the masses of the 4-momentum changes is shown to lead to non-trivial identities relating the various radiative losses. At order $G^3$ our results lead to a streamlined classical derivation of results recently derived within a quantum approach. At order $G^4$ we compute the needed radiative losses to next-to-next-to-leading-order in the post-Newtonian expansion, thereby reaching the absolute fourth and a half post-Newtonian level of accuracy in the 4-momentum changes. We also provide explicit expressions for the radiation-graviton contribution to {\it conservative} $O(G^4)$ scattering. At orders $G^5$ and $G^6$ we derive explicit theoretical expressions for the last two hitherto undetermined parameters describing the fifth-post-Newtonian dynamics. Our results at the fifth-post-Newtonian level confirm results of [Nucl. Phys. B \textbf{965}, 115352 (2021)] but exhibit some disagreements with results of [Phys. Rev. D \textbf{101}, 064033 (2020)].
Physicsarxiv.org

Possible topological phases in quantum anomalous Hall insulator/unconventional superconductor hybrid systems

Quantum anomalous Hall insulator (QAH)/$s$-wave superconductor (SC) hybrid systems are known to be an ideal platform for realizing two-dimensional topological superconductors with chiral Majorana edge modes. In this paper we study QAH/unconventional SC hybrid systems whose pairing symmetry is $p$-wave, $d$-wave, chiral $p$-wave, or chiral $d$-wave. The hybrid systems are a generalization of the QAH/$s$-wave SC hybrid system. In view of symmetries of the QAH and pairings, we introduce three topological numbers to classify topological phases of the hybrid systems. One is the Chern number that characterizes chiral Majorana edge modes and the others are topological numbers associated with crystalline symmetries. We numerically calculate the topological numbers and associated surface states for three characteristic regimes that feature an influence of unconventional SCs on QAHs. Our calculation shows a rich variety of topological phases and unveils the following topological phases that are no counterpart of the $s$-wave case: crystalline symmetry-protected helical Majorana edge modes, a line node phase (crystalline-symmetry-protected Bogoliubov Fermi surface), and multiple chiral Majorana edge modes. The phenomena result from a nontrivial topological interplay between the QAH and unconventional SCs. Finally, we discuss tunnel conductance in a junction between a normal metal and the hybrid systems, and show that the chiral and helical Majorana edge modes are distinguishable in terms of the presence/absence of zero-bias conductance peak.
Aerospace & DefenseEurekAlert

NASA returns Hubble Space Telescope to science operations

NASA has returned the science instruments on the Hubble Space Telescope to operational status, and the collection of science data will now resume. This will be the first science data collected since the payload computer experienced a problem on June 13, which placed the instruments in a safe configuration and suspended science operations.
Aerospace & Defensebrweeklypress.com

NASA Conducts 5th Test in RS-25 Series Supporting Artemis Moon Missions

NASA conducted a fifth RS-25 single-engine hot fire July 14 as a continuation of its ongoing seven-part test series, supporting development and production of engines for the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on future missions to the Moon.Operators fired the engine for more than eight minutes (500 seconds) on the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, providing data to Aerojet Rocketdyne, lead contractor for the SLS engines, as it produces engines for use after the first four SLS flights. Four RS-25 engines, along with a pair of solid rocket boosters, will help power SLS, firing simultaneously to generate a combined 1.6 million pounds of thrust at launch and 2 million pounds during ascent. With testing of RS-25 engines for the first four Artemis program missions to the Moon completed, operators are now focused on collecting data to demonstrate and verify various engine capabilities, evaluate new engine components manufactured with cutting-edge and cost-saving technologies, and reduce operational risk. During the July 14 test, the team fired the engine at 111% of its original power level for a set time, the same level that RS-25 engines are required to operate during launch, as well as 113%, which allowed operators to test a margin of safety. NASA is building SLS as the world’s most powerful rocket to send the agency’s Orion spacecraft to the Moon as part of Artemis, including missions that will land the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface. The agency is working towards launch of the Artemis I uncrewed flight test this year, which will pave the way for future flights with astronauts to explore the lunar surface and prepare for missions to Mars. SLS and Orion, along with the commercial human landing system and the Gateway outpost in orbit around the Moon, are NASA’s backbone for deep space exploration. RS-25 tests at Stennis are conducted by a combined team of NASA, Aerojet Rocketdyne and Syncom Space Services operators. Syncom Space Services is the prime contractor for Stennis facilities and operations.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

NASA TV to Air Launch of Space Station Module, Departure of Another

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — NASA will provide live coverage of a new Russian science module’s launch and automated docking to the International Space Station, and the undocking of another module that has been part of the orbital outpost for the past 20 years. Live coverage of all events will be available on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

Galileo: Highly accurate iodine clocks should improve satellite navigation

The global satellite navigation system Galileo already enables high position accuracy and precise time information. The currently 22 active satellites of the European GPS alternative constantly send data so that users can determine their location. This should work even better in the future: Researchers from the German Aerospace Center (DLR) are working in the Compasso project together with business partners on high-precision iodine clocks for Earth’s satellites and a new generation of space-capable laser measuring systems.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Steep Cosmic Ray Spectra with Revised Diffusive Shock Acceleration

Galactic cosmic rays (CRs) are accelerated at the forward shocks of supernova remnants (SNRs) via diffusive shock acceleration (DSA), an efficient acceleration mechanism that predicts power-law energy distributions of CRs. However, observations of nonthermal SNR emission imply CR energy distributions that are generally steeper than $E^{-2}$, the standard DSA prediction. Recent results from kinetic hybrid simulations suggest that such steep spectra may arise from the drift of magnetic structures with respect to the thermal plasma downstream of the shock. Using a semi-analytic model of non-linear DSA, we investigate the implications that these results have on the phenomenology of a wide range of SNRs. By accounting for the motion of magnetic structures in the downstream, we produce CR energy distributions that are substantially steeper than $E^{-2}$ and consistent with observations. Our formalism reproduces both modestly steep spectra of Galactic supernova remnants ($\propto E^{-2.2}$) and the very steep spectra of young radio supernovae ($\propto E^{-3}$).
Astronomyarxiv.org

Simulation and sensitivities for a phased IceCube-Gen2 deployment

The IceCube Neutrino Observatory opened the window on high-energy neutrino astronomy by confirming the existence of PeV astrophysical neutrinos and identifying the first compelling astrophysical neutrino source in the blazar TXS0506+056. Planning is underway to build an enlarged detector, IceCube-Gen2, which will extend measurements to higher energies, increase the rate of observed cosmic neutrinos and provide improved prospects for detecting fainter sources. IceCube-Gen2 is planned to have an extended in-ice optical array, a radio array at shallower depths for detecting ultra-high-energy (>100 PeV) neutrinos, and a surface component studying cosmic rays. In this contribution, we will discuss the simulation of the in-ice optical component of the baseline design of the IceCube-Gen2 detector, which foresees the deployment of an additional ~120 new detection strings to the existing 86 in IceCube over ~7 Antarctic summer seasons. Motivated by the phased construction plan for IceCube-Gen2, we discuss how the reconstruction capabilities and sensitivities of the instrument are expected to progress throughout its deployment.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum nature of molecular vibrational quenching: Water - molecular hydrogen collisions

Rates of conversions of molecular internal energy to and from kinetic energy by means of molecular collision allows to compute collisional line shapes and transport properties of gases. Knowledge of ro-vibrational quenching rates is necessary to connect spectral observations to physical properties of warm astrophysical gasses, including exo-atmospheres. For a system of paramount importance in this context, the vibrational bending mode quenching of H2O by H2, we show here that exchange of vibrational to rotational and kinetic energy remains a quantum process, despite the large numbers of quantum levels involved and the large vibrational energy transfer. The excitation of the quantized rotor of the projectile is by far the most effective ro-vibrational quenching path of water. To do so, we use a fully quantum first principle computation, potential and dynamics, converging it at all stages, in a full coupled channel formalisms. We present here rates for the quenching of the first bendingmode of ortho-H2O by ortho H2, up to 500K, in a fully converged coupled channels formalism.

