Special Weather Statement issued for Etowah by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Etowah SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BLOUNT...SOUTHWESTERN ETOWAH AND NORTHERN ST. CLAIR COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM CDT At 514 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Blount Springs to Fairview to near Walnut Grove. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Gadsden, Rainbow City, Oneonta, Attalla, Springville, Cleveland, Dallas, Glencoe, Ashville, Locust Fork, Steele, Altoona, Susan Moore, Walnut Grove, Trafford, Allgood, Fairview, Hayden, Nectar and Rosa.