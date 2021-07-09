Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Etowah County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Etowah by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Etowah SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BLOUNT...SOUTHWESTERN ETOWAH AND NORTHERN ST. CLAIR COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM CDT At 514 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Blount Springs to Fairview to near Walnut Grove. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Gadsden, Rainbow City, Oneonta, Attalla, Springville, Cleveland, Dallas, Glencoe, Ashville, Locust Fork, Steele, Altoona, Susan Moore, Walnut Grove, Trafford, Allgood, Fairview, Hayden, Nectar and Rosa.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rainbow City, AL
City
Altoona, AL
City
Ashville, AL
City
Glencoe, AL
City
Allgood, AL
City
Attalla, AL
City
Gadsden, AL
City
Springville, AL
City
Walnut Grove, AL
City
Oneonta, AL
County
Etowah County, AL
City
Cleveland, AL
City
Susan Moore, AL
City
Locust Fork, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Dallas#Etowah#Blount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy