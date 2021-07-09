Severe Weather Statement issued for Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Salem A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL NEW CASTLE AND WESTERN SALEM COUNTIES At 652 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Castle, or 8 miles south of Wilmington, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Wilmington, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Penns Grove, Salem, Alloway, Quinton, Delaware City, Newport, Saint Georges, Mount Pleasant, Stanton, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Hancocks Bridge, Port Penn, Wilmington Manor, Hope Creek and Newport Meadows. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 1. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 7 and 13. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 8. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH