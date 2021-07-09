Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Dawes, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; Sioux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN BOX BUTTE...SOUTHWESTERN DAWES AND EAST CENTRAL SIOUX COUNTIES At 456 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hemingford, or 18 miles northwest of Alliance, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hemingford, Box Butte Campground, Berea, Box Butte Dam and Marsland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH