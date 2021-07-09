Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blount County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Blount, St. Clair by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Blount; St. Clair SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BLOUNT AND CENTRAL ST. CLAIR COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 556 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Springville, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springville, Odenville, Margaret, Argo, Ashville, Ragland, Inland Lake, Branchville, Logan Martin Lake, St. Clair Springs, Wattsville, Holly Springs, Caldwell, I 59 Rest Areas At Oneonta and Remlap.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Branchville, AL
City
Springville, AL
City
Ragland, AL
City
Oneonta, AL
City
Ashville, AL
County
Blount County, AL
County
Saint Clair County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Rest Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy