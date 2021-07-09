Special Weather Statement issued for Blount, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Blount; St. Clair SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BLOUNT AND CENTRAL ST. CLAIR COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 556 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Springville, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springville, Odenville, Margaret, Argo, Ashville, Ragland, Inland Lake, Branchville, Logan Martin Lake, St. Clair Springs, Wattsville, Holly Springs, Caldwell, I 59 Rest Areas At Oneonta and Remlap.