Carroll County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Carroll County in north central Maryland East central Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 655 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Taneytown, or 8 miles west of Westminster, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Westminster, Eldersburg, Taneytown, Hampstead, New Windsor, Union Bridge, Carrollton, Ladiesburg, Linwood, Reese, Uniontown, Wagners Mill, Marston and Keymar. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

