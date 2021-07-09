Flood Advisory issued for Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Sussex; Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey Northern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 534 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hopatcong, Blairstown, Stanhope, Hope, Delaware Water Gap, Andover, Greendell, Allamuchy-Panther Valley, Great Meadows-Vienna, and Lake Mohawk. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey near mile marker 2...and between mile markers 6 and 23.