Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sussex County, NJ

Flood Advisory issued for Sussex, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Sussex; Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey Northern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 534 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hopatcong, Blairstown, Stanhope, Hope, Delaware Water Gap, Andover, Greendell, Allamuchy-Panther Valley, Great Meadows-Vienna, and Lake Mohawk. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey near mile marker 2...and between mile markers 6 and 23.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopatcong, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Greendell, NJ
City
Mount Holly, NJ
City
Blairstown, NJ
County
Warren County, NJ
City
Stanhope, NJ
City
Andover, NJ
City
Warren, NJ
County
Sussex County, NJ
City
Sussex, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

An 18-year-old is going to space with Jeff Bezos

The mystery bidder who put up a whopping $28 million for an 11-minute joy ride to the edge of space alongside Jeff Bezos will not make the trip, Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin announced Thursday. Blue Origin said in a press release that the person, who asked to remain anonymous...
ProtestsCBS News

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty arrested while protesting on Capitol Hill

Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, was arrested on Thursday along with eight activists while protesting on Capitol Hill. Beatty was arrested by Capitol police after demonstrating for voting rights in the atrium of a Senate office building. "You can arrest me. You can't stop...

Comments / 0

Community Policy