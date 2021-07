TACOMA, Wash. — Liana, a nearly 3-month-old tamandua pup, is set to make her public debut at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium this weekend. Tessa LaVergne, media relations and communications coordinator at the zoo, said in an email that the pup will be taking part in training demos at the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater with her mom, Terra, at 2:30 p.m. on July 10 and 11.