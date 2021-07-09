Cancel
Stellantis to Electrify 14 Vehicle Brands

By Joseph Szczesny
wardsauto.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter conceding a head start to rivals such as General Motors and Ford, Stellantis plans to invest more than €30 billion ($35.5 billion) through 2025 in electrification and software to create new battery-electric vehicles, ranging from pickup trucks to muscle cars, for its entire portfolio of 14 brands. Carlos Tavares,...

Carlos Tavares
