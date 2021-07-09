‘Loki’: Who’s the Mystery Villain Behind the TVA?

Last week, the fourth episode of Marvel Studios' Loki changed everything. After the revelation in Episode 3 that all of the TVA agents were actually variants and not creations of the Time Keepers as those agents had been told, Episode 4 doubled down with the revelation that Time Keepers weren't even real, with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) cutting off the head of a Time Keeper only for it to turn out that they're nothing more than robots or androids putting on a show. With the Time Keepers not actually being real, that leaves a big question mark as to who is really running the TVA. So, who is it?