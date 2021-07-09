Cancel
Relationships

Leneal Frazier’s Family Fights For Answers, Accountability After Fatal Crash With Police Officer

By Charise Frazier
News Talk 1490
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The family of Leneal Frazier and their attorney Jeff Storms held a news conference on Friday to discuss the loss of their loved one as well as call for due process in Frazier’s death after he was killed earlier this week when a Minneapolis police vehicle stuck his car while pursuing another vehicle in a high-speed chase.

newstalkcleveland.com

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minneapolis, MNwillmarradio.com

Crump to represent family of man killed in crash with Minneapolis police officer

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The family of a man killed in a Minneapolis police pursuit of a carjacking suspect has retained civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump. Forty-year-old Leneal Lamont Frazier of St. Paul died of multiple blunt force injuries in a crash with a Minneapolis police S-U-V Tuesday. Crump is the attorney who represents the George Floyd and Daunte Wright families. In a statement, Crump says the Frazier family and the Minneapolis community are "mourning the loss of yet another Black life because of the irresponsible actions and failings of the Minneapolis Police Department." Frazier was the uncle of the 17-year-old girl who recorded the police killing of Floyd.

