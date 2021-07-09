Public Hearing Set for Proposed State Land Transaction in Jefferson County
The Dabob Bay Inter-Trust Exchange would allow DNR to move 820 acres of forestland into conservation through a Trust Land Transfer. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is planning a public presentation and hearing July 26 in Quilcene to discuss a proposed Inter-Trust Exchange that would allow for the future transfer of up to 826 acres of forestland into the DNR-managed Dabob Bay Natural Resources Conservation Area.www.dnr.wa.gov
Comments / 0