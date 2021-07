Medina (Ohio) quarterback and Penn State commit Drew Allar finished as one of the final Elite 11 selections for the week and was No. 8 overall for 247Sports. "Like Simpson, the overall body of work, especially from the first two days, keeps Allar in the top ten," said National Analyst Brandon Huffman. "He'll be the first to tell you that Friday was a bit of a struggle and he didn't get many consistent snaps on Saturday, but the Penn State pledge was so good the first two sessions, he stays on the list."