ChristianaCare announces new joint venture company for palliative and hospice care

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2021-- Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, and Hirtenberger Automotive Safety, announced today a product development joint venture referred to as PYTIC, or Pyro Technology for Intelligent Circuit Disconnection. PYTIC is focused on the development and distribution of new and innovative products for eMobility applications and other industrial electrical energy storage applications. This joint venture leverages the best of the companies’ combined electrical expertise. Through this collaboration, PYTIC has jointly developed a highly innovative product, the Pyro Safety Module (PSM). The PYTIC PSM is currently offered for today’s most advanced electric vehicles, including the 500V and 1,000V power classes. The PSM’s most important advantage over other products in the market is its even faster detection of the overcurrent event and thus a significantly faster and safer disconnection of the battery from the rest of the vehicle. This means that vehicle fires and electric shocks to passengers and rescue forces can be avoided in the best possible way. As hybrid-electric vehicles and fully electric vehicles are seeing tremendous growth across passenger car and commercial vehicle applications, there continues to be strong demand for safe, reliable products within these markets. PYTIC seeks to be the supplier-partner of choice for products that monitor and disconnect electrical energy storage systems for vehicles and other industrial applications.