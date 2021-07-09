Cancel
Health Services

ChristianaCare announces new joint venture company for palliative and hospice care

delawarepublic.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware’s largest health system now offers care at the end of life. ChristianaCare announced this week a new joint venture company with Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Delaware. Seasons already manages two inpatient hospice units—one on each of ChristianaCare’s Delaware campuses. It also provides in-home hospice care throughout the...

www.delawarepublic.org

