Traverse City, MI

Northwest Industry 4.0 Consortium Receives $275,000 Michigan Economic Development Corporation Grant

By Josh Monroe
9&10 News
 6 days ago
Manufacturing isn’t slowing down in Northern Michigan.

The Northwest Industry 4.0 Consortium has received a $275,000 Michigan Economic Development Corporation grant.

The Consortium includes various members like Northwestern Michigan College, Networks Northwest, Northwest Michigan Works along with many Northern Michigan businesses.

The grant money will go towards educating people on the integration of industry 4.0 in the region.

Industry 4.0 is the ongoing advancement of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices using modern technology and automation.

“The reputation is that it’s dead or dying, it’s dingy, dark and dirty and that just isn’t true,” said —–. “When we look at 21st century advanced manufacturing: higher paid, higher skilled jobs. Clean environments that create economic development activity in this region and throughout the state and country.”

The organizations and businesses are excited to take their manufacturing practices to the next level and to have local manufacturers be able to compete on the global level.

