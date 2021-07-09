Summer Thomad

Cancel
Robert Downey Sr., a filmmaker and writer who played a major role in New York's experimental film scene, died Wednesday in his home from complications due to Parkinson's disease. He was 85. "Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's..he was a...

“Summer’s here and the time is right, for dancing in the street.” Written by Marvin Gaye, William “Mickey” Stevenson and Ivy Jo Hunter, Martha and the Vandellas made Motown magic in the summer of 1964 when they topped the charts with this timeless classic. “Dancing in the Streets” has been re-recorded by countless artists from nearly every genre. The list includes Brenda Lee, the Everly Brothers, Petula Clark, Little Richard, The Mamas and the Papas, The Kinks, David Bowie and Mick Jagger, The Grateful Dead, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, Tim Curry, Van Halen, Black Oak Arkansas, The New Christy Minstrels, Gary Glitter, Phil Collins, and most recently in 2019 by an artist who goes by the name of Garou. What has given this great, up-tempo little ditty such incredible staying power? Because it speaks the truth – well, almost the truth. The truth is, summer is here and the time is right not just for dancing, but for ANYTHING! That’s right, my friends. Summer is the perfect time of year, and for more reasons than I could possibly count. If I had my way, the weather outside would be a sweltering, sizzling, sun-baked 90-plus degrees year-round. I know there are many out there cheering the hazy, lazy, crazy days of summer right along with me, but I also know there are quite a few others who would beg to differ. They’d rather have the fall breezes, winter chills or, spring showers. Well, they are all wrong. As far as seasons go, summer is the undisputed G.O.A.T. I have compiled a very short list, in no particular order, of a few of the things that make summer so great: The Beach: The sand and surf are great any time of year, but add the summer sun and you have reached Nirvana. T-Shirt, Shorts and Flip-Flops: Empty out that closet and donate everything other than these three items to Habitat or Goodwill. Tan Lines: Enough said. Ice Cream: This frozen treat is always 100 times better in June, July and August. If you get more than one scoop you better eat it mighty quick. Summer Thunderstorms: “The devil’s beating his wife!” That’s what my stepdad always used to say. There’s something mesmerizing to me about feeling the sun and rain beat down on you at the same time while cracks of thunder can be heard in the distance. Grilling: Gas or charcoal, it doesn’t matter. Slap some burgers, chicken, or steak on the grill and you are positively golden. Everything tastes better cooked on open flames. Like ice cream, grilling is a year-round delight, but do it in the summer and you’re next level. The Music: Pop in those earbuds and jam! The sounds of summer are the best. Nearly every year there’s that one song, or possibly two, that carry you through the season. Imagine strolling down the boardwalk with your Raybans on, listening to Don Henley and The Eagles sing about a “Deadhead sticker on a Cadillac.” Watermelon: That beautiful green gourd is the perfect summer fruit. Any way you cut it, getting a good bite of crisp watermelon, letting the juice drip down your face, and then spitting out the seeds will bring the kid out in the best of us. Soft Tops: Having once been the owner of a Jeep Wrangler, I could preach on the glory of top-down driving for hours on end. Crank up the radio and let the wind blow those blues away. Longer Days: I don’t know about you, but I hate it when it’s November and at 5 p.m. it’s dark outside. I’d be a happy camper with 9 p.m. sunsets in December or January. This list could literally go on and on, but I’ll stop here. I leave you with these words from that sage of immense enlightenment, Chance the Rapper: “Do you remember, How when you were younger, All the summers lasted forever?” If only it were true. Contact Editor Bob Sloan at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
