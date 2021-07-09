A Look At Sonja Morgan's Relationship History

Known for her daring personality, Sonja Morgan of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York" loves shocking viewers — after all, she has stripped nude on the series a number of times per Radar Online, and almost broke "one of the cameras when she was drinking" by throwing something at it, per the outlet. As a socialite and philanthropist (and yes, a bit of a fire-starter), Sonja has been in the spotlight for over a decade, having made her Bravo debut on Season 3 of "RHONY" in 2010.