Santa Clara County, CA

Suspect Wanted in Armed Robberies Taken into Custody After Pursuit and Vehicle Crash

By ECT
eastcountytoday.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office arrested a suspect wanted in connection with several armed robberies in Santa Clara County on Thursday. The incident began at approximately 8:30 pm when a Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriff located a vehicle in the area of westbound Highway 4 near the San Marco Blvd. exit that was wanted in connection to several armed robberies in Santa Clara County.

