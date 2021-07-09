Suspect Wanted in Armed Robberies Taken into Custody After Pursuit and Vehicle Crash
The Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office arrested a suspect wanted in connection with several armed robberies in Santa Clara County on Thursday. The incident began at approximately 8:30 pm when a Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriff located a vehicle in the area of westbound Highway 4 near the San Marco Blvd. exit that was wanted in connection to several armed robberies in Santa Clara County.eastcountytoday.net
