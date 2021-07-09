County up two confirmed cases

Lawrence County reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, state health officials.

The county’s death total stayed at 216. There were no probable cases reported.

The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,710 cases (5,530 confirmed, 2,180 probable).

In Lawrence County, 34,499 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 31 since Thursday.

There have been 32,563 full vaccination doses administered, up 54 since Thursday.

The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,484,027.

So far, 6,334,272 residents have received one dose.

At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are two COVID-19 patients. The state health department reported three adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.

There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.

The state reported 239 new cases and eight new deaths on Friday, bringing the respective totals to 1,213,773 and 27,737. The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 25 to July 1 decreased to 1.1 percent from 1.2 percent.